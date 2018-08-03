Frontier League

At A Glance All Times EDT East Division W L Pct. GB Joliet 40 30 .571 — Washington 39 31 .557 1 Lake Erie 37 34 .521 3½ Schaumburg 36 34 .514 4 Traverse City 31 38 .449 8½ Windy City 28 42 .400 12 West Division W L Pct. GB Normal 35 32 .522 — River City 37 34 .521 — Southern Illinois 34 32 .515 ½ Florence 35 35 .500 1½ Evansville 33 36 .478 3 Gateway 33 40 .452 5

___

Friday’s Games

Normal 5, Traverse City 3

Lake Erie 5, Florence 4

Washington 1, River City 0

Advertisement

Evansville 11, Schaumburg 6

Gateway 4, Joliet 3

Windy City 3, Southern Illinois 0

Saturday’s Games

Lake Erie at Florence, 6:05 p.m.

Southern Illinois at Windy City, 7:05 p.m.

Normal at Traverse City, 7:05 p.m.

River City at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Schaumburg at Evansville, 7:35 p.m.

Joliet at Gateway, 8:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Lake Erie at Florence, 2:35 p.m.

Southern Illinois at Windy City, 3:05 p.m.

Schaumburg at Evansville, 3:05 p.m.

Normal at Traverse City, 5:05 p.m.

River City at Washington, 5:35 p.m.

Joliet at Gateway, 7:05 p.m.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.