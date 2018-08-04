Listen Live Sports

Frontier League

August 4, 2018 1:03 am
 
All Times EDT
East Division
W L Pct. GB
Joliet 40 30 .571
Washington 39 31 .557 1
Lake Erie 37 34 .521
Schaumburg 36 34 .514 4
Traverse City 31 38 .449
Windy City 29 42 .408 11½
West Division
W L Pct. GB
Normal 35 32 .522
River City 37 34 .521
Southern Illinois 34 33 .507 1
Florence 35 35 .500
Evansville 33 36 .478 3
Gateway 33 40 .452 5

___

Friday’s Games

Normal 5, Traverse City 3

Lake Erie 5, Florence 4

Washington 1, River City 0

Evansville 11, Schaumburg 6

Gateway 4, Joliet 3

Windy City 3, Southern Illinois 0

Saturday’s Games

Lake Erie at Florence, 6:05 p.m.

Southern Illinois at Windy City, 7:05 p.m.

Normal at Traverse City, 7:05 p.m.

River City at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Schaumburg at Evansville, 7:35 p.m.

Joliet at Gateway, 8:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Lake Erie at Florence, 2:35 p.m.

Southern Illinois at Windy City, 3:05 p.m.

Schaumburg at Evansville, 3:05 p.m.

Normal at Traverse City, 5:05 p.m.

River City at Washington, 5:35 p.m.

Joliet at Gateway, 7:05 p.m.

