Frontier League

At A Glance All Times EDT East Division W L Pct. GB Joliet 40 30 .571 — Washington 39 31 .557 1 Lake Erie 37 34 .521 3½ Schaumburg 36 34 .514 4 Traverse City 31 38 .449 8½ Windy City 29 42 .408 11½ West Division W L Pct. GB Normal 35 32 .522 — River City 37 34 .521 — Southern Illinois 34 33 .507 1 Florence 35 35 .500 1½ Evansville 33 36 .478 3 Gateway 33 40 .452 5

___

Saturday’s Games

Lake Erie at Florence, 6:05 p.m.

Southern Illinois at Windy City, 7:05 p.m.

Normal at Traverse City, 7:05 p.m.

River City at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Schaumburg at Evansville, 7:35 p.m.

Joliet at Gateway, 8:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Lake Erie at Florence, 2:35 p.m.

Southern Illinois at Windy City, 3:05 p.m.

Schaumburg at Evansville, 3:05 p.m.

Normal at Traverse City, 5:05 p.m.

River City at Washington, 5:35 p.m.

Joliet at Gateway, 7:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

