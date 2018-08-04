Frontier League

|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Joliet
|40
|30
|.571
|—
|Washington
|39
|31
|.557
|1
|Lake Erie
|38
|34
|.528
|3
|Schaumburg
|36
|34
|.514
|4
|Traverse City
|31
|38
|.449
|8½
|Windy City
|29
|42
|.408
|11½
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Normal
|35
|32
|.522
|—
|River City
|37
|34
|.521
|—
|Southern Illinois
|34
|33
|.507
|1
|Florence
|35
|36
|.493
|2
|Evansville
|33
|36
|.478
|3
|Gateway
|33
|40
|.452
|5
___
Lake Erie 7, Florence 5
Southern Illinois at Windy City, 7:05 p.m.
River City at Washington, 7:05 p.m.
Normal 15, Traverse City 1
Schaumburg at Evansville, 7:35 p.m.
Joliet at Gateway, 8:05 p.m.
Lake Erie at Florence, 2:35 p.m.
Southern Illinois at Windy City, 3:05 p.m.
Schaumburg at Evansville, 3:05 p.m.
Normal at Traverse City, 5:05 p.m.
River City at Washington, 5:35 p.m.
Joliet at Gateway, 7:05 p.m.
No games scheduled
