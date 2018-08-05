Listen Live Sports

Frontier League

August 5, 2018 10:03 am
 
All Times EDT
East Division
W L Pct. GB
Joliet 41 30 .577
Washington 39 32 .549 2
Lake Erie 38 34 .528
Schaumburg 36 35 .507 5
Traverse City 31 39 .443
Windy City 30 42 .417 11½
West Division
W L Pct. GB
Normal 36 32 .529
River City 38 34 .528
Southern Illinois 34 34 .500 2
Florence 35 36 .493
Evansville 34 36 .486 3
Gateway 33 41 .446 6

___

Sunday’s Games

Lake Erie at Florence, 2:35 p.m.

Southern Illinois at Windy City, 3:05 p.m.

Schaumburg at Evansville, 3:05 p.m.

Normal at Traverse City, 5:05 p.m.

River City at Washington, 5:35 p.m.

Joliet at Gateway, 7:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

River City at Florence, 7:05 p.m.

Gateway at Normal, 8:05 p.m.

Lake Erie at Windy City, 8:05 p.m.

Washington at Joliet, 8:05 p.m.

Evansville at Southern Illinois, 8:05 p.m.

