Frontier League

At A Glance All Times EDT East Division W L Pct. GB Joliet 41 30 .577 — Washington 39 32 .549 2 Lake Erie 38 34 .528 3½ Schaumburg 36 35 .507 5 Traverse City 31 39 .443 9½ Windy City 30 42 .417 11½ West Division W L Pct. GB Normal 36 32 .529 — River City 38 34 .528 — Southern Illinois 34 34 .500 2 Florence 35 36 .493 2½ Evansville 34 36 .486 3 Gateway 33 41 .446 6

___

Sunday’s Games

Lake Erie at Florence, 2:35 p.m.

Southern Illinois at Windy City, 3:05 p.m.

Schaumburg at Evansville, 3:05 p.m.

Normal at Traverse City, 5:05 p.m.

River City at Washington, 5:35 p.m.

Joliet at Gateway, 7:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

River City at Florence, 7:05 p.m.

Gateway at Normal, 8:05 p.m.

Lake Erie at Windy City, 8:05 p.m.

Washington at Joliet, 8:05 p.m.

Evansville at Southern Illinois, 8:05 p.m.

