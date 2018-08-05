Frontier League

|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Joliet
|41
|30
|.577
|—
|Washington
|39
|32
|.549
|2
|Lake Erie
|38
|35
|.521
|4
|Schaumburg
|36
|36
|.500
|5½
|Traverse City
|31
|39
|.443
|9½
|Windy City
|30
|42
|.417
|11½
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Normal
|36
|32
|.529
|—
|River City
|38
|34
|.528
|—
|Florence
|36
|36
|.500
|2
|Southern Illinois
|34
|34
|.500
|2
|Evansville
|35
|36
|.493
|2½
|Gateway
|33
|41
|.446
|6
___
Southern Illinois at Windy City, cancelled
Florence 7, Lake Erie 5
Southern Illinois at Windy City, 3:05 p.m.
Evansville 2, Schaumburg 0
Normal at Traverse City, 5:05 p.m.
River City at Washington, 5:35 p.m.
Joliet at Gateway, 7:05 p.m.
No games scheduled
River City at Florence, 7:05 p.m.
Gateway at Normal, 8:05 p.m.
Lake Erie at Windy City, 8:05 p.m.
Washington at Joliet, 8:05 p.m.
Evansville at Southern Illinois, 8:05 p.m.
