Frontier League

August 5, 2018 10:02 pm
 
< a min read
All Times EDT
East Division
W L Pct. GB
Joliet 41 30 .577
Washington 40 32 .556
Lake Erie 38 35 .521 4
Schaumburg 36 36 .500
Traverse City 31 40 .437 10
Windy City 31 42 .425 11
West Division
W L Pct. GB
Normal 37 32 .536
River City 38 35 .521 1
Florence 36 36 .500
Evansville 35 36 .493 3
Southern Illinois 34 35 .493 3
Gateway 33 41 .446

___

Sunday’s Games

Florence 7, Lake Erie 5

Windy City 7, Southern Illinois 4

Evansville 2, Schaumburg 0

Normal 9, Traverse City 2

Washington 7, River City 5

Gateway 2, Joliet 0

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

River City at Florence, 7:05 p.m.

Gateway at Normal, 8:05 p.m.

Lake Erie at Windy City, 8:05 p.m.

Washington at Joliet, 8:05 p.m.

Evansville at Southern Illinois, 8:05 p.m.

