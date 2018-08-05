Frontier League

|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Joliet
|41
|30
|.577
|—
|Washington
|40
|32
|.556
|1½
|Lake Erie
|38
|35
|.521
|4
|Schaumburg
|36
|36
|.500
|5½
|Traverse City
|31
|40
|.437
|10
|Windy City
|31
|42
|.425
|11
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Normal
|37
|32
|.536
|—
|River City
|38
|35
|.521
|1
|Florence
|36
|36
|.500
|2½
|Evansville
|35
|36
|.493
|3
|Southern Illinois
|34
|35
|.493
|3
|Gateway
|33
|41
|.446
|6½
___
Florence 7, Lake Erie 5
Windy City 7, Southern Illinois 4
Evansville 2, Schaumburg 0
Normal 9, Traverse City 2
Washington 7, River City 5
Gateway 2, Joliet 0
No games scheduled
River City at Florence, 7:05 p.m.
Gateway at Normal, 8:05 p.m.
Lake Erie at Windy City, 8:05 p.m.
Washington at Joliet, 8:05 p.m.
Evansville at Southern Illinois, 8:05 p.m.
