Frontier League

|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Joliet
|41
|31
|.569
|—
|Washington
|40
|32
|.556
|1
|Lake Erie
|38
|35
|.521
|3½
|Schaumburg
|36
|36
|.500
|5
|Traverse City
|31
|40
|.437
|9½
|Windy City
|32
|42
|.432
|10
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Normal
|37
|32
|.536
|—
|River City
|38
|35
|.521
|1
|Florence
|36
|36
|.500
|2½
|Evansville
|35
|36
|.493
|3
|Southern Illinois
|34
|36
|.486
|3½
|Gateway
|34
|41
|.453
|6
___
Florence 5, River City 3
Gateway at Normal, 8:05 p.m.
Lake Erie at Windy City, 8:05 p.m.
Washington at Joliet, 8:05 p.m.
Evansville at Southern Illinois, 8:05 p.m.
Schaumburg at Traverse City, 5:05 p.m.
River City at Florence, 7:05 p.m.
Gateway at Normal, 8:05 p.m.
Lake Erie at Windy City, 8:05 p.m.
Washington at Joliet, 8:05 p.m.
Schaumburg at Traverse City, 8:05 p.m.
Evansville at Southern Illinois, 6:30 p.m.
River City at Florence, 7:05 p.m.
Schaumburg at Traverse City, 7:05 p.m.
Gateway at Normal, 8:05 p.m.
Washington at Joliet, 8:05 p.m.
Lake Erie at Windy City, 8:05 p.m.
Evansville at Southern Illinois, 9:05 p.m.
