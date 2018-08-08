Listen Live Sports

Frontier League

August 8, 2018 1:03 am
 
All Times EDT
East Division
W L Pct. GB
Joliet 41 32 .562
Washington 41 32 .562
Lake Erie 39 35 .527
Schaumburg 36 36 .500
Traverse City 31 40 .437 9
Windy City 32 43 .427 10
West Division
W L Pct. GB
Normal 38 32 .543
River City 38 36 .514 2
Florence 37 36 .507
Southern Illinois 35 36 .493
Evansville 35 37 .486 4
Gateway 34 42 .447 7

Tuesday’s Games

Florence 5, River City 3

Normal 9, Gateway 8

Lake Erie 2, Windy City 0

Washington 5, Joliet 2

Southern Illinois 5, Evansville 3

Wednesday’s Games

Schaumburg at Traverse City, 5:05 p.m.

River City at Florence, 6:35 p.m.

Gateway at Normal, 8:05 p.m.

Lake Erie at Windy City, 8:05 p.m.

Washington at Joliet, 8:05 p.m.

Schaumburg at Traverse City, 8:05 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Evansville at Southern Illinois, 6:30 p.m.

River City at Florence, 7:05 p.m.

Schaumburg at Traverse City, 7:05 p.m.

Gateway at Normal, 8:05 p.m.

Washington at Joliet, 8:05 p.m.

Lake Erie at Windy City, 8:05 p.m.

Evansville at Southern Illinois, 9:05 p.m.

