Frontier League

|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Washington
|42
|32
|.568
|—
|Joliet
|41
|33
|.554
|1
|Lake Erie
|39
|36
|.520
|3½
|Schaumburg
|37
|37
|.500
|5
|Traverse City
|32
|41
|.438
|9½
|Windy City
|33
|43
|.434
|10
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Normal
|39
|32
|.549
|—
|Florence
|38
|36
|.514
|2½
|River City
|38
|37
|.507
|3
|Southern Illinois
|35
|36
|.493
|4
|Evansville
|35
|37
|.486
|4½
|Gateway
|34
|43
|.442
|8
___
Traverse City 7, Schaumburg 6
Florence 12, River City 7
Schaumburg 5, Traverse City 0
Normal 9, Gateway 3
Washington 3, Joliet 1
Windy City 5, Lake Erie 0
Evansville at Southern Illinois, 6:30 p.m.
River City at Florence, 6:35 p.m.
Schaumburg at Traverse City, 7:05 p.m.
Gateway at Normal, 8:05 p.m.
Washington at Joliet, 8:05 p.m.
Lake Erie at Windy City, 8:05 p.m.
Evansville at Southern Illinois, 9:05 p.m.
Traverse City at Lake Erie, 7:05 p.m.
Windy City at Washington, 7:05 p.m.
Joliet at Schaumburg, 7:30 p.m.
Florence at Evansville, 7:35 p.m.
River City at Normal, 8:05 p.m.
Southern Illinois at Gateway, 8:05 p.m.
Florence at Evansville, 9:05 p.m.
