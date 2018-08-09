Listen Live Sports

Frontier League

August 9, 2018 10:03 am
 
At A Glance
All Times EDT
East Division
W L Pct. GB
Washington 42 32 .568
Joliet 41 33 .554 1
Lake Erie 39 36 .520
Schaumburg 37 37 .500 5
Traverse City 32 41 .438
Windy City 33 43 .434 10
West Division
W L Pct. GB
Normal 39 32 .549
Florence 38 36 .514
River City 38 37 .507 3
Southern Illinois 35 36 .493 4
Evansville 35 37 .486
Gateway 34 43 .442 8

___

Thursday’s Games

Evansville at Southern Illinois, 6:30 p.m.

River City at Florence, 6:35 p.m.

Schaumburg at Traverse City, 7:05 p.m.

Gateway at Normal, 8:05 p.m.

Washington at Joliet, 8:05 p.m.

Lake Erie at Windy City, 8:05 p.m.

Evansville at Southern Illinois, 9:05 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Traverse City at Lake Erie, 7:05 p.m.

Windy City at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Joliet at Schaumburg, 7:30 p.m.

Florence at Evansville, 7:35 p.m.

River City at Normal, 8:05 p.m.

Southern Illinois at Gateway, 8:05 p.m.

Florence at Evansville, 9:05 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Florence at Evansville, 6:05 p.m.

Traverse City at Lake Erie, 6:05 p.m.

Joliet at Schaumburg, 7 p.m.

Windy City at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

River City at Normal, 8:05 p.m.

Southern Illinois at Gateway, 8:05 p.m.

Florence at Evansville, 8:35 p.m.

