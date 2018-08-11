Listen Live Sports

Frontier League

August 11, 2018 1:03 am
 
All Times EDT
East Division
W L Pct. GB
Washington 42 33 .560
Joliet 42 34 .553 ½
Lake Erie 40 37 .519 3
Schaumburg 38 38 .500
Traverse City 34 41 .453 8
Windy City 33 44 .429 10
West Division
W L Pct. GB
Normal 41 32 .562
Florence 39 37 .513
Southern Illinois 37 37 .500
River City 38 39 .494 5
Evansville 37 38 .493 5
Gateway 34 45 .430 10

___

Friday’s Games

Windy City at Washington, ppd.

Traverse City 12, Lake Erie 6

Schaumburg 6, Joliet 0

Evansville 4, Florence 3

Normal 7, River City 4

Southern Illinois 5, Gateway 2

Florence at Evansville, 9:05 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Windy City at Washington, 5:05 p.m.

Florence at Evansville, 6:05 p.m.

Traverse City at Lake Erie, 6:05 p.m.

Joliet at Schaumburg, 7 p.m.

Windy City at Washington, 7:35 p.m.

River City at Normal, 8:05 p.m.

Southern Illinois at Gateway, 8:05 p.m.

Florence at Evansville, 8:35 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Joliet at Schaumburg, 2 p.m.

Traverse City at Lake Erie, 2:05 p.m.

Florence at Evansville, 3:05 p.m.

Windy City at Washington, 5:35 p.m.

River City at Normal, 7:05 p.m.

Southern Illinois at Gateway, 7:05 p.m.

