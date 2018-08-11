Listen Live Sports

Sports News
 
Frontier League

August 11, 2018 10:32 pm
 
All Times EDT
East Division
W L Pct. GB
Washington 44 33 .571
Joliet 42 34 .553
Lake Erie 41 37 .526
Schaumburg 38 38 .500
Traverse City 34 42 .447
Windy City 33 46 .418 12
West Division
W L Pct. GB
Normal 41 32 .562
Florence 40 37 .519 3
Southern Illinois 37 37 .500
River City 38 39 .494 5
Evansville 37 39 .487
Gateway 34 45 .430 10

___

Saturday’s Games

Washington 4, Windy City 3

Florence 5, Evansville 2

Lake Erie 2, Traverse City 1

Joliet 9, Schaumburg 0

Washington 5, Windy City 0

River City at Normal, 8:05 p.m.

Southern Illinois at Gateway, 8:05 p.m.

Florence at Evansville, 8:35 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Joliet at Schaumburg, 2 p.m.

Traverse City at Lake Erie, 2:05 p.m.

Florence at Evansville, 3:05 p.m.

Windy City at Washington, 5:35 p.m.

River City at Normal, 7:05 p.m.

Southern Illinois at Gateway, 7:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

