Frontier League

At A Glance All Times EDT East Division W L Pct. GB Washington 44 33 .571 — Joliet 43 34 .558 1 Lake Erie 41 37 .526 3½ Schaumburg 38 39 .494 6 Traverse City 34 42 .447 9½ Windy City 33 46 .418 12 West Division W L Pct. GB Normal 41 33 .554 — Florence 40 38 .513 3 Southern Illinois 38 37 .507 3½ River City 39 39 .500 4 Evansville 38 39 .494 4½ Gateway 34 46 .425 10

Saturday’s Games

Washington 4, Windy City 3

Florence 5, Evansville 2

Lake Erie 2, Traverse City 1

Joliet 9, Schaumburg 0

Washington 5, Windy City 0

Southern Illinois 10, Gateway 6

River City 8, Normal 5

Evansville 2, Florence 0

Sunday’s Games

Joliet at Schaumburg, 2 p.m.

Traverse City at Lake Erie, 2:05 p.m.

Florence at Evansville, 3:05 p.m.

Windy City at Washington, 5:35 p.m.

River City at Normal, 7:05 p.m.

Southern Illinois at Gateway, 7:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

