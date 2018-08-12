Listen Live Sports

Frontier League

August 12, 2018 10:03 am
 
All Times EDT
East Division
W L Pct. GB
Washington 44 33 .571
Joliet 43 34 .558 1
Lake Erie 41 37 .526
Schaumburg 38 39 .494 6
Traverse City 34 42 .447
Windy City 33 46 .418 12
West Division
W L Pct. GB
Normal 41 33 .554
Florence 40 38 .513 3
Southern Illinois 38 37 .507
River City 39 39 .500 4
Evansville 38 39 .494
Gateway 34 46 .425 10

___

Sunday’s Games

Joliet at Schaumburg, 2 p.m.

Traverse City at Lake Erie, 2:05 p.m.

Florence at Evansville, 3:05 p.m.

Windy City at Washington, 5:35 p.m.

River City at Normal, 7:05 p.m.

Southern Illinois at Gateway, 7:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Joliet at Lake Erie, 7:05 p.m.

Windy City at Schaumburg, 7:30 p.m.

Southern Illinois at River City, 7:35 p.m.

Normal at Evansville, 7:35 p.m.

