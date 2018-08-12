Frontier League

At A Glance All Times EDT East Division W L Pct. GB Washington 44 34 .564 — Joliet 44 34 .564 — Lake Erie 42 37 .532 2½ Schaumburg 38 40 .487 6 Traverse City 34 43 .442 9½ Windy City 34 46 .425 11 West Division W L Pct. GB Normal 41 34 .547 — Southern Illinois 39 37 .513 2½ River City 40 39 .506 3 Florence 40 39 .506 3 Evansville 39 39 .500 3½ Gateway 34 47 .420 10

___

Sunday’s Games

Joliet 6, Schaumburg 0

Lake Erie 3, Traverse City 0

Evansville 6, Florence 5

Advertisement

Windy City 13, Washington 2

River City 5, Normal 2

Southern Illinois 4, Gateway 1

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Joliet at Lake Erie, 7:05 p.m.

Windy City at Schaumburg, 7:30 p.m.

Southern Illinois at River City, 7:35 p.m.

Normal at Evansville, 7:35 p.m.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.