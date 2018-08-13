Frontier League

|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Joliet
|44
|34
|.564
|—
|Washington
|44
|34
|.564
|—
|Lake Erie
|42
|37
|.532
|2½
|Schaumburg
|38
|40
|.487
|6
|Traverse City
|34
|43
|.442
|9½
|Windy City
|34
|46
|.425
|11
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Normal
|41
|34
|.547
|—
|Southern Illinois
|39
|37
|.513
|2½
|Florence
|40
|39
|.506
|3
|River City
|40
|39
|.506
|3
|Evansville
|39
|39
|.500
|3½
|Gateway
|34
|47
|.420
|10
___
No games scheduled
Joliet at Lake Erie, 7:05 p.m.
Windy City at Schaumburg, 7:30 p.m.
Southern Illinois at River City, 7:35 p.m.
Normal at Evansville, 7:35 p.m.
Washington at Traverse City, 5:05 p.m.
Joliet at Lake Erie, 7:05 p.m.
Windy City at Schaumburg, 7:30 p.m.
Southern Illinois at River City, 7:35 p.m.
Normal at Evansville, 7:35 p.m.
Florence at Gateway, 8:05 p.m.
Washington at Traverse City, 8:05 p.m.
Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.