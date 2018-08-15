Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Frontier League

August 15, 2018 10:32 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
At A Glance
All Times EDT
East Division
W L Pct. GB
Joliet 45 34 .570
Washington 44 35 .557 1
Lake Erie 42 38 .525
Schaumburg 39 40 .494 6
Traverse City 35 43 .449
Windy City 34 47 .420 12
West Division
W L Pct. GB
Normal 42 34 .553
River City 41 39 .513 3
Florence 40 39 .506
Southern Illinois 39 38 .506
Evansville 39 40 .494
Gateway 34 47 .420 10½

___

Wednesday’s Games

Traverse City 2, Washington 1

Joliet 12, Lake Erie 5

Southern Illinois at River City, 7:35 p.m.

        Your opinion matters. Take Market Connections’ survey about how you consume media.

Advertisement

Normal at Evansville, ppd.

Windy City at Schaumburg, ppd.

Florence at Gateway, 8:05 p.m.

Washington at Traverse City, 8:05 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Windy City at Schaumburg, 1:30 p.m.

Windy City at Schaumburg, 5 p.m.

        On DoD: Pentagon IG highlights more than 1,500 open recommendations, some dating back a decade

Normal at Evansville, 6:05 p.m.

Joliet at Lake Erie, 7:05 p.m.

Washington at Traverse City, 7:05 p.m.

Southern Illinois at River City, 7:35 p.m.

Florence at Gateway, 8:05 p.m.

Normal at Evansville, 9:05 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Evansville at Florence, 7:05 p.m.

Lake Erie at Schaumburg, 7:30 p.m.

Normal at River City, 7:35 p.m.

Traverse City at Joliet, 8:05 p.m.

Gateway at Southern Illinois, 8:05 p.m.

Washington at Windy City, 8:05 p.m.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington