...

Frontier League

August 16, 2018 10:32 pm
 
< a min read
All Times EDT
East Division
W L Pct. GB
Joliet 46 34 .575
Washington 46 35 .568 ½
Lake Erie 42 39 .519
Schaumburg 40 41 .494
Traverse City 35 45 .438 11
Windy City 35 48 .422 12½
West Division
W L Pct. GB
Normal 43 34 .558
Southern Illinois 40 38 .513
River City 41 40 .506 4
Florence 40 40 .500
Evansville 39 41 .488
Gateway 35 47 .427 10½

___

Thursday’s Games

Schaumburg 3, Windy City 2

Windy City 2, Schaumburg 1

Normal 7, Evansville 4

Washington 7, Traverse City 6

Joliet 5, Lake Erie 1

Southern Illinois 1, River City 0

Florence at Gateway, 8:05 p.m.

Normal at Evansville, 9:05 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Evansville at Florence, 7:05 p.m.

Lake Erie at Schaumburg, 7:30 p.m.

Normal at River City, 7:35 p.m.

Traverse City at Joliet, 8:05 p.m.

Gateway at Southern Illinois, 8:05 p.m.

Washington at Windy City, 8:05 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Evansville at Florence, 6:05 p.m.

Lake Erie at Schaumburg, 7 p.m.

Washington at Windy City, 7:05 p.m.

Gateway at Southern Illinois, 7:05 p.m.

Normal at River City, 7:35 p.m.

Traverse City at Joliet, 8:05 p.m.

