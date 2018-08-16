Listen Live Sports

Frontier League

August 16, 2018 11:33 pm
 
At A Glance
All Times EDT
East Division
W L Pct. GB
Joliet 47 34 .580
Washington 46 35 .568 1
Lake Erie 42 40 .512
Schaumburg 40 41 .494 7
Traverse City 35 45 .438 11½
Windy City 35 48 .422 13
West Division
W L Pct. GB
Normal 43 35 .551
Southern Illinois 41 38 .519
River City 41 41 .500 4
Florence 40 40 .500 4
Evansville 40 41 .494
Gateway 35 47 .427 10

___

Thursday’s Games

Schaumburg 3, Windy City 2

Windy City 2, Schaumburg 1

Normal 7, Evansville 4

Washington 7, Traverse City 6

Joliet 5, Lake Erie 1

Southern Illinois 1, River City 0

Florence at Gateway, 8:05 p.m.

Evansville 3, Normal 2

Friday’s Games

Evansville at Florence, 7:05 p.m.

Lake Erie at Schaumburg, 7:30 p.m.

Normal at River City, 7:35 p.m.

Traverse City at Joliet, 8:05 p.m.

Gateway at Southern Illinois, 8:05 p.m.

Washington at Windy City, 8:05 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Evansville at Florence, 6:05 p.m.

Lake Erie at Schaumburg, 7 p.m.

Washington at Windy City, 7:05 p.m.

Gateway at Southern Illinois, 7:05 p.m.

Normal at River City, 7:35 p.m.

Traverse City at Joliet, 8:05 p.m.

