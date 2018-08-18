Frontier League

|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Joliet
|47
|35
|.573
|—
|Washington
|46
|36
|.561
|1
|Lake Erie
|42
|41
|.506
|5½
|Schaumburg
|41
|41
|.500
|6
|Traverse City
|36
|45
|.444
|10½
|Windy City
|36
|48
|.429
|12
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Normal
|43
|36
|.544
|—
|Southern Illinois
|41
|39
|.513
|2½
|River City
|42
|41
|.506
|3
|Evansville
|41
|41
|.500
|3½
|Florence
|40
|41
|.494
|4
|Gateway
|36
|47
|.434
|9
___
Evansville 10, Florence 8
Schaumburg 3, Lake Erie 2
River City 12, Normal 9
Traverse City 10, Joliet 1
Gateway 4, Southern Illinois 2
Windy City 3, Washington 2
Evansville at Florence, 6:05 p.m.
Lake Erie at Schaumburg, 7 p.m.
Washington at Windy City, 7:05 p.m.
Gateway at Southern Illinois, 7:05 p.m.
Traverse City at Joliet, 7:05 p.m.
Normal at River City, 7:35 p.m.
Lake Erie at Schaumburg, 2 p.m.
Traverse City at Joliet, 2:05 p.m.
Evansville at Florence, 2:35 p.m.
Washington at Windy City, 3:05 p.m.
Gateway at Southern Illinois, 6:05 p.m.
Normal at River City, 7:05 p.m.
