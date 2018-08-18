Listen Live Sports

Frontier League

August 18, 2018 10:04 am
 
At A Glance
All Times EDT
East Division
W L Pct. GB
Joliet 47 35 .573
Washington 46 36 .561 1
Lake Erie 42 41 .506
Schaumburg 41 41 .500 6
Traverse City 36 45 .444 10½
Windy City 36 48 .429 12
West Division
W L Pct. GB
Normal 43 36 .544
Southern Illinois 41 39 .513
River City 42 41 .506 3
Evansville 41 41 .500
Florence 40 41 .494 4
Gateway 36 47 .434 9

___

Saturday’s Games

Evansville at Florence, 6:05 p.m.

Lake Erie at Schaumburg, 7 p.m.

Washington at Windy City, 7:05 p.m.

Gateway at Southern Illinois, 7:05 p.m.

Traverse City at Joliet, 7:05 p.m.

Normal at River City, 7:35 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Lake Erie at Schaumburg, 2 p.m.

Traverse City at Joliet, 2:05 p.m.

Evansville at Florence, 2:35 p.m.

Washington at Windy City, 3:05 p.m.

Gateway at Southern Illinois, 6:05 p.m.

Normal at River City, 7:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

