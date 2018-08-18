Frontier League

At A Glance All Times EDT East Division W L Pct. GB Joliet 47 35 .573 — Washington 46 36 .561 1 Lake Erie 42 41 .506 5½ Schaumburg 41 41 .500 6 Traverse City 36 45 .444 10½ Windy City 36 48 .429 12 West Division W L Pct. GB Normal 43 36 .544 — Southern Illinois 41 39 .513 2½ River City 42 41 .506 3 Evansville 41 41 .500 3½ Florence 40 41 .494 4 Gateway 36 47 .434 9

Saturday’s Games

Evansville at Florence, 6:05 p.m.

Lake Erie at Schaumburg, 7 p.m.

Washington at Windy City, 7:05 p.m.

Gateway at Southern Illinois, 7:05 p.m.

Traverse City at Joliet, 7:05 p.m.

Normal at River City, 7:35 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Lake Erie at Schaumburg, 2 p.m.

Traverse City at Joliet, 2:05 p.m.

Evansville at Florence, 2:35 p.m.

Washington at Windy City, 3:05 p.m.

Gateway at Southern Illinois, 6:05 p.m.

Normal at River City, 7:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

