Frontier League

|East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Washington
|47
|36
|.566
|—
|Joliet
|47
|36
|.566
|—
|Lake Erie
|43
|41
|.512
|4½
|Schaumburg
|41
|42
|.494
|6
|Traverse City
|37
|45
|.451
|9½
|Windy City
|36
|49
|.424
|12
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Normal
|43
|36
|.544
|—
|Southern Illinois
|41
|39
|.513
|2½
|Evansville
|42
|41
|.506
|3
|River City
|42
|41
|.506
|3
|Florence
|41
|42
|.494
|4
|Gateway
|36
|48
|.429
|9½
___
Evansville 8, Florence 7
Lake Erie 3, Schaumburg 1
Gateway at Southern Illinois, 7:05 p.m.
Traverse City 4, Joliet 1
Washington 1, Windy City 0
River City 5, Normal 3
Lake Erie at Schaumburg, 2 p.m.
Traverse City at Joliet, 2:05 p.m.
Evansville at Florence, 2:35 p.m.
Washington at Windy City, 3:05 p.m.
Gateway at Southern Illinois, 6:05 p.m.
Normal at River City, 7:05 p.m.
No games scheduled
Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.