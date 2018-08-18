Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Frontier League

August 18, 2018 11:32 pm
 
< a min read
All Times EDT
East Division
W L Pct. GB
Washington 47 36 .566
Joliet 47 36 .566
Lake Erie 43 41 .512
Schaumburg 41 42 .494 6
Traverse City 37 45 .451
Windy City 36 49 .424 12
West Division
W L Pct. GB
Normal 43 37 .538
Southern Illinois 42 39 .519
River City 43 41 .512 2
Evansville 42 41 .506
Florence 41 42 .494
Gateway 36 49 .424

___

Saturday’s Games

Evansville 8, Florence 7

Lake Erie 3, Schaumburg 1

Traverse City 4, Joliet 1

Washington 1, Windy City 0

Southern Illinois 7, Gateway 6

River City 5, Normal 3

Sunday’s Games

Lake Erie at Schaumburg, 2 p.m.

Traverse City at Joliet, 2:05 p.m.

Evansville at Florence, 2:35 p.m.

Washington at Windy City, 3:05 p.m.

Gateway at Southern Illinois, 6:05 p.m.

Normal at River City, 7:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

