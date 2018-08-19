Frontier League

Listen Live Sports

August 19, 2018 7:03 pm
 
All Times EDT
East Division
W L Pct. GB
Washington 48 36 .571
Joliet 47 37 .560 1
Lake Erie 43 42 .506
Schaumburg 42 42 .500 6
Traverse City 38 45 .458
Windy City 36 50 .419 13
West Division
W L Pct. GB
Normal 43 37 .538
Southern Illinois 42 39 .519
River City 43 41 .512 2
Evansville 42 42 .500 3
Florence 42 42 .500 3
Gateway 36 49 .424

___

Sunday’s Games

Schaumburg 10, Lake Erie 4

Traverse City 9, Joliet 7

Florence 6, Evansville 3

Washington 6, Windy City 2

Gateway at Southern Illinois, 6:05 p.m.

Normal at River City, 7:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Joliet at Lake Erie, 6:35 p.m.

Schaumburg at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Southern Illinois at Evansville, 7:35 p.m.

Florence at Normal, 8:05 p.m.

Traverse City at Windy City, 8:05 p.m.

