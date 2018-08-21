Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Frontier League

August 21, 2018
 
All Times EDT
East Division
W L Pct. GB
Washington 49 36 .576
Joliet 47 37 .560
Lake Erie 43 42 .506 6
Schaumburg 42 43 .494 7
Traverse City 38 45 .458 10
Windy City 36 50 .419 13½
West Division
W L Pct. GB
Normal 43 38 .531
River City 44 41 .518 1
Southern Illinois 42 40 .512
Evansville 42 42 .500
Florence 42 42 .500
Gateway 37 49 .430

___

Tuesday’s Games

Joliet at Lake Erie, ppd.

Washington 10, Schaumburg 3

Southern Illinois at Evansville, 7:35 p.m.

Florence at Normal, 8:05 p.m.

Traverse City at Windy City, 8:05 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Joliet at Lake Erie, 3:05 p.m.

Schaumburg at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Southern Illinois at Evansville, 7:35 p.m.

Gateway at River City, 7:35 p.m.

Joliet at Lake Erie, 8:05 p.m.

Florence at Normal, 8:05 p.m.

Traverse City at Windy City, 8:05 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Joliet at Lake Erie, 6:35 p.m.

Schaumburg at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Florence at Normal, 7:35 p.m.

Southern Illinois at Evansville, 7:35 p.m.

Gateway at River City, 7:35 p.m.

Traverse City at Windy City, 8:05 p.m.

