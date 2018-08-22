Listen Live Sports

Frontier League

August 22, 2018 1:02 am
 
All Times EDT
East Division
W L Pct. GB
Washington 49 36 .576
Joliet 47 37 .560
Lake Erie 43 42 .506 6
Schaumburg 42 43 .494 7
Traverse City 38 45 .458 10
Windy City 36 50 .419 13½
West Division
W L Pct. GB
Normal 43 39 .524
River City 44 41 .518 ½
Florence 43 42 .506
Evansville 43 42 .506
Southern Illinois 42 41 .506
Gateway 37 49 .430 8

___

Tuesday’s Games

Joliet at Lake Erie, ppd.

Washington 10, Schaumburg 3

Evansville 4, Southern Illinois 1

Traverse City at Windy City, 8:05 p.m.

Florence 5, Normal 4

Wednesday’s Games

Joliet at Lake Erie, 5:05 p.m.

Schaumburg at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Southern Illinois at Evansville, 7:35 p.m.

Gateway at River City, 7:35 p.m.

Joliet at Lake Erie, 8:05 p.m.

Florence at Normal, 8:05 p.m.

Traverse City at Windy City, 8:05 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Joliet at Lake Erie, 6:35 p.m.

Schaumburg at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Florence at Normal, 7:35 p.m.

Southern Illinois at Evansville, 7:35 p.m.

Gateway at River City, 7:35 p.m.

Traverse City at Windy City, 8:05 p.m.

