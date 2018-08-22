Frontier League

At A Glance All Times EDT East Division W L Pct. GB Washington 49 36 .576 — Joliet 47 37 .560 1½ Lake Erie 43 42 .506 6 Schaumburg 42 43 .494 7 Traverse City 38 45 .458 10 Windy City 36 50 .419 13½ West Division W L Pct. GB Normal 43 39 .524 — River City 44 41 .518 ½ Florence 43 42 .506 1½ Evansville 43 42 .506 1½ Southern Illinois 42 41 .506 1½ Gateway 37 49 .430 8

Tuesday’s Games

Joliet at Lake Erie, ppd.

Washington 10, Schaumburg 3

Evansville 4, Southern Illinois 1

Traverse City at Windy City, 8:05 p.m.

Florence 5, Normal 4

Wednesday’s Games

Joliet at Lake Erie, 5:05 p.m.

Schaumburg at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Southern Illinois at Evansville, 7:35 p.m.

Gateway at River City, 7:35 p.m.

Joliet at Lake Erie, 8:05 p.m.

Florence at Normal, 8:05 p.m.

Traverse City at Windy City, 8:05 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Joliet at Lake Erie, 6:35 p.m.

Schaumburg at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Florence at Normal, 7:35 p.m.

Southern Illinois at Evansville, 7:35 p.m.

Gateway at River City, 7:35 p.m.

Traverse City at Windy City, 8:05 p.m.

