Frontier League

At A Glance All Times EDT East Division W L Pct. GB Washington 49 36 .576 — Joliet 48 37 .565 1 Lake Erie 43 43 .500 6½ Schaumburg 42 43 .494 7 Traverse City 38 46 .452 10½ Windy City 37 50 .425 13 West Division W L Pct. GB Normal 43 39 .524 — River City 44 41 .518 ½ Florence 43 42 .506 1½ Evansville 43 42 .506 1½ Southern Illinois 42 41 .506 1½ Gateway 37 49 .430 8

___

Wednesday’s Games

Joliet 9, Lake Erie 3

Schaumburg at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Southern Illinois at Evansville, 7:35 p.m.

Advertisement

Gateway at River City, 7:35 p.m.

Joliet at Lake Erie, 8:05 p.m.

Florence at Normal, 8:05 p.m.

Traverse City at Windy City, 8:05 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Joliet at Lake Erie, 6:35 p.m.

Schaumburg at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Florence at Normal, 7:35 p.m.

Southern Illinois at Evansville, 7:35 p.m.

Gateway at River City, 7:35 p.m.

Traverse City at Windy City, 8:05 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Gateway at Florence, 7:05 p.m.

Lake Erie at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Traverse City at Schaumburg, 7:30 p.m.

River City at Evansville, 7:35 p.m.

Normal at Southern Illinois, 8:05 p.m.

Normal at Southern Illinois, 8:05 p.m.

Joliet at Windy City, 8:05 p.m.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.