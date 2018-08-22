Frontier League

|At A Glance
|East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Washington
|49
|36
|.576
|—
|Joliet
|48
|37
|.565
|1
|Lake Erie
|43
|43
|.500
|6½
|Schaumburg
|42
|43
|.494
|7
|Traverse City
|38
|46
|.452
|10½
|Windy City
|37
|50
|.425
|13
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Normal
|43
|39
|.524
|—
|River City
|44
|41
|.518
|½
|Florence
|43
|42
|.506
|1½
|Evansville
|43
|42
|.506
|1½
|Southern Illinois
|42
|41
|.506
|1½
|Gateway
|37
|49
|.430
|8
___
Joliet 9, Lake Erie 3
Washington 8, Schaumburg 7
Southern Illinois at Evansville, 7:35 p.m.
River City 7, Gateway 5
Joliet at Lake Erie, 8:05 p.m.
Florence at Normal, 8:05 p.m.
Traverse City at Windy City, 8:05 p.m.
Joliet at Lake Erie, 6:35 p.m.
Schaumburg at Washington, 7:05 p.m.
Florence at Normal, 7:35 p.m.
Southern Illinois at Evansville, 7:35 p.m.
Gateway at River City, 7:35 p.m.
Traverse City at Windy City, 8:05 p.m.
Gateway at Florence, 7:05 p.m.
Lake Erie at Washington, 7:05 p.m.
Traverse City at Schaumburg, 7:30 p.m.
River City at Evansville, 7:35 p.m.
Normal at Southern Illinois, 8:05 p.m.
Joliet at Windy City, 8:05 p.m.
