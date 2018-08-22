Frontier League

At A Glance All Times EDT East Division W L Pct. GB Washington 50 36 .581 — Joliet 49 37 .570 1 Lake Erie 43 44 .494 7½ Schaumburg 42 44 .488 8 Traverse City 39 46 .459 10½ Windy City 37 51 .420 14 West Division W L Pct. GB Normal 43 39 .524 — River City 45 41 .523 — Evansville 44 42 .512 1 Florence 43 42 .506 1½ Southern Illinois 42 42 .500 2 Gateway 37 50 .425 8½

___

Wednesday’s Games

Joliet 9, Lake Erie 3

Washington 8, Schaumburg 7

Evansville 10, Southern Illinois 0

River City 7, Gateway 5

Normal 9, Florence 5

Traverse City 3, Windy City 2

Joliet 2, Lake Erie 1

Thursday’s Games

Joliet at Lake Erie, 6:35 p.m.

Schaumburg at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Florence at Normal, 7:35 p.m.

Southern Illinois at Evansville, 7:35 p.m.

Gateway at River City, 7:35 p.m.

Traverse City at Windy City, 8:05 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Gateway at Florence, 7:05 p.m.

Lake Erie at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Traverse City at Schaumburg, 7:30 p.m.

River City at Evansville, 7:35 p.m.

Normal at Southern Illinois, 8:05 p.m.

Joliet at Windy City, 8:05 p.m.

