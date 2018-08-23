Listen Live Sports

Frontier League

August 23, 2018 10:02 pm
 
All Times EDT
East Division
W L Pct. GB
Washington 50 36 .581
Joliet 49 38 .563
Lake Erie 44 44 .500 7
Schaumburg 42 44 .488 8
Traverse City 39 46 .459 10½
Windy City 37 51 .420 14
West Division
W L Pct. GB
Normal 44 39 .530
River City 45 41 .523 ½
Evansville 44 42 .512
Florence 43 43 .500
Southern Illinois 42 42 .500
Gateway 37 50 .425 9

___

Thursday’s Games

Lake Erie 3, Joliet 0

Schaumburg 6, Washington 2

Florence at Normal, 7:35 p.m.

Southern Illinois at Evansville, 7:35 p.m.

River City 9, Gateway 4

Traverse City at Windy City, 8:05 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Gateway at Florence, 7:05 p.m.

Lake Erie at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Traverse City at Schaumburg, 7:30 p.m.

River City at Evansville, 7:35 p.m.

Normal at Southern Illinois, 8:05 p.m.

Joliet at Windy City, 8:05 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Normal at Southern Illinois, 5:05 p.m.

Lake Erie at Washington, 6:05 p.m.

Gateway at Florence, 6:05 p.m.

Traverse City at Schaumburg, 7 p.m.

Joliet at Windy City, 7:05 p.m.

River City at Evansville, 7:35 p.m.

Normal at Southern Illinois, 7:35 p.m.

