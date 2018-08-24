Frontier League

|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Washington
|50
|37
|.575
|—
|Joliet
|49
|38
|.563
|1
|Lake Erie
|44
|44
|.500
|6½
|Schaumburg
|43
|44
|.494
|7
|Traverse City
|39
|47
|.453
|10½
|Windy City
|38
|51
|.427
|13
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|River City
|46
|41
|.529
|—
|Normal
|44
|40
|.524
|½
|Evansville
|45
|42
|.517
|1
|Florence
|44
|43
|.506
|2
|Southern Illinois
|42
|43
|.494
|3
|Gateway
|37
|51
|.420
|9½
___
Florence 14, Gateway 3
Lake Erie 3, Washington 2
Traverse City at Schaumburg, 7:30 p.m.
River City at Evansville, 7:35 p.m.
Normal at Southern Illinois, 8:05 p.m.
Normal at Southern Illinois, 8:05 p.m.
Southern Illinois at Normal, 8:05 p.m.
Joliet at Windy City, 8:05 p.m.
Normal at Southern Illinois, 5:05 p.m.
Lake Erie at Washington, 6:05 p.m.
Gateway at Florence, 6:05 p.m.
Traverse City at Schaumburg, 7 p.m.
Joliet at Windy City, 7:05 p.m.
River City at Evansville, 7:35 p.m.
Normal at Southern Illinois, 7:35 p.m.
Traverse City at Schaumburg, 2 p.m.
River City at Evansville, 3:05 p.m.
Normal at Southern Illinois, 5:05 p.m.
Lake Erie at Washington, 5:35 p.m.
Gateway at Florence, 6:05 p.m.
Normal at Southern Illinois, 8:05 p.m.
Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.