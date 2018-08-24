Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Frontier League

August 24, 2018 11:32 pm
 
All Times EDT
East Division
W L Pct. GB
Washington 50 38 .568
Joliet 49 38 .563 ½
Lake Erie 45 44 .506
Schaumburg 43 45 .489 7
Traverse City 40 47 .460
Windy City 38 51 .427 12½
West Division
W L Pct. GB
River City 47 41 .534
Normal 44 40 .524 1
Florence 45 43 .511 2
Evansville 45 43 .511 2
Southern Illinois 42 43 .494
Gateway 37 52 .416 10½

Friday’s Games

Florence 14, Gateway 3

Lake Erie 3, Washington 2

Traverse City 3, Schaumburg 2

River City 8, Evansville 5

Normal at Southern Illinois, 8:05 p.m.

Southern Illinois 6, Normal 4

Southern Illinois at Normal, 8:05 p.m.

Joliet 13, Windy City 5

Saturday’s Games

Normal at Southern Illinois, 5:05 p.m.

Lake Erie at Washington, 6:05 p.m.

Gateway at Florence, 6:05 p.m.

Traverse City at Schaumburg, 7 p.m.

Joliet at Windy City, 7:05 p.m.

River City at Evansville, 7:35 p.m.

Normal at Southern Illinois, 7:35 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Traverse City at Schaumburg, 2 p.m.

River City at Evansville, 3:05 p.m.

Normal at Southern Illinois, 5:05 p.m.

Lake Erie at Washington, 5:35 p.m.

Gateway at Florence, 6:05 p.m.

Normal at Southern Illinois, 8:05 p.m.

