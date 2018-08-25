Frontier League

At A Glance All Times EDT East Division W L Pct. GB Washington 50 38 .568 — Joliet 50 38 .568 — Lake Erie 45 44 .506 5½ Schaumburg 43 45 .489 7 Traverse City 40 47 .460 9½ Windy City 38 52 .422 13 West Division W L Pct. GB River City 47 41 .534 — Normal 44 41 .518 1½ Florence 45 43 .511 2 Evansville 45 43 .511 2 Southern Illinois 43 43 .500 3 Gateway 37 52 .416 10½

___

Saturday’s Games

Normal at Southern Illinois, 5:05 p.m.

Lake Erie at Washington, 6:05 p.m.

Gateway at Florence, 6:05 p.m.

Advertisement

Traverse City at Schaumburg, 7 p.m.

Joliet at Windy City, 7:05 p.m.

River City at Evansville, 7:35 p.m.

Normal at Southern Illinois, 7:35 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Traverse City at Schaumburg, 2 p.m.

River City at Evansville, 3:05 p.m.

Normal at Southern Illinois, 5:05 p.m.

Lake Erie at Washington, 5:35 p.m.

Gateway at Florence, 6:05 p.m.

Normal at Southern Illinois, 8:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.