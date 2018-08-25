Listen Live Sports

Frontier League

August 25, 2018
 
All Times EDT
East Division
W L Pct. GB
Washington 50 38 .568
Joliet 50 39 .562 ½
Lake Erie 45 44 .506
Schaumburg 43 45 .489 7
Traverse City 40 47 .460
Windy City 39 52 .429 12½
West Division
W L Pct. GB
River City 47 41 .534
Florence 46 43 .517
Normal 44 42 .512 2
Evansville 45 43 .511 2
Southern Illinois 44 43 .506
Gateway 37 53 .411 11

___

Saturday’s Games

Southern Illinois 4, Normal 1

Florence 5, Gateway 2

Traverse City 9, Schaumburg 7

Lake Erie 5, Washington 2

Windy City 7, Joliet 0

Evansville 3, River City 1

Normal at Southern Illinois, 7:35 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Traverse City at Schaumburg, 2 p.m.

River City at Evansville, 3:05 p.m.

Normal at Southern Illinois, 5:05 p.m.

Lake Erie at Washington, 5:35 p.m.

Gateway at Florence, 6:05 p.m.

Normal at Southern Illinois, 8:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

