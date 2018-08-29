Listen Live Sports

Frontier League

August 29, 2018 10:03 am
 
At A Glance
All Times EDT
East Division
W L Pct. GB
Washington 52 39 .571
Joliet 50 39 .562 1
Lake Erie 46 46 .500
Schaumburg 44 47 .484 8
Traverse City 41 48 .461 10
Windy City 40 52 .435 12½
West Division
W L Pct. GB
River City 48 43 .527
Florence 47 43 .522 ½
Normal 46 43 .517 1
Evansville 47 44 .516 1
Southern Illinois 46 45 .505 2
Gateway 37 55 .402 11½

___

Wednesday’s Games

Joliet at Traverse City, 5:05 p.m.

Normal at Florence, 5:35 p.m.

Windy City at Lake Erie, 6:35 p.m.

Joliet at Traverse City, 7:05 p.m.

Washington at Schaumburg, 7:30 p.m.

Southern Illinois at River City, 7:35 p.m.

Evansville at Gateway, 7:35 p.m.

Normal at Florence, 8:35 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Joliet at Traverse City, 5:05 p.m.

Normal at Florence, 6:35 p.m.

Windy City at Lake Erie, 6:35 p.m.

Joliet at Traverse City, 7:05 p.m.

Washington at Schaumburg, 7:30 p.m.

Southern Illinois at River City, 7:35 p.m.

Evansville at Gateway, 7:35 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Washington at Lake Erie, 7:05 p.m.

Windy City at Traverse City, 7:05 p.m.

Florence at River City, 7:35 p.m.

Evansville at Normal, 8:05 p.m.

Schaumburg at Joliet, 8:05 p.m.

Southern Illinois at Gateway, 8:05 p.m.

