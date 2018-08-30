Frontier League

At A Glance All Times EDT East Division W L Pct. GB Washington 54 39 .581 — Joliet 52 41 .559 2 Lake Erie 47 47 .500 7½ Schaumburg 44 49 .473 10 Traverse City 43 50 .462 11 Windy City 41 53 .436 13½ West Division W L Pct. GB Florence 49 44 .527 — River City 49 44 .527 — Evansville 49 44 .527 — Normal 47 45 .511 1½ Southern Illinois 47 46 .505 2 Gateway 37 57 .394 12½

___

Thursday’s Games

Windy City 3, Lake Erie 2

Traverse City 5, Joliet 4

Florence 3, Normal 1

Washington 4, Schaumburg 3

Southern Illinois 8, River City 5

Evansville 6, Gateway 4

Joliet 3, Traverse City 1

Lake Erie 3, Windy City 0

Friday’s Games

Washington at Lake Erie, 7:05 p.m.

Windy City at Traverse City, 7:05 p.m.

Florence at River City, 7:35 p.m.

Evansville at Normal, 8:05 p.m.

Schaumburg at Joliet, 8:05 p.m.

Southern Illinois at Gateway, 8:05 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Washington at Lake Erie, 6:05 p.m.

Schaumburg at Joliet, 7:05 p.m.

Windy City at Traverse City, 7:05 p.m.

Florence at River City, 7:35 p.m.

Evansville at Normal, 8:05 p.m.

Southern Illinois at Gateway, 8:05 p.m.

