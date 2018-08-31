Frontier League

|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Washington
|54
|39
|.581
|—
|Joliet
|52
|41
|.559
|2
|Lake Erie
|47
|47
|.500
|7½
|Schaumburg
|44
|49
|.473
|10
|Traverse City
|43
|50
|.462
|11
|Windy City
|41
|53
|.436
|13½
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Evansville
|49
|44
|.527
|—
|Florence
|49
|44
|.527
|—
|River City
|49
|44
|.527
|—
|Normal
|47
|45
|.511
|1½
|Southern Illinois
|47
|46
|.505
|2
|Gateway
|37
|57
|.394
|12½
___
Washington at Lake Erie, 7:05 p.m.
Windy City at Traverse City, 7:05 p.m.
Florence at River City, 7:35 p.m.
Evansville at Normal, 8:05 p.m.
Schaumburg at Joliet, 8:05 p.m.
Southern Illinois at Gateway, 8:05 p.m.
Washington at Lake Erie, 6:05 p.m.
Schaumburg at Joliet, 7:05 p.m.
Windy City at Traverse City, 7:05 p.m.
Florence at River City, 7:35 p.m.
Evansville at Normal, 8:05 p.m.
Southern Illinois at Gateway, 8:05 p.m.
Washington at Lake Erie, 2:05 p.m.
Schaumburg at Joliet, 4:05 p.m.
Windy City at Traverse City, 5:05 p.m.
Florence at River City, 7:05 p.m.
Evansville at Normal, 7:05 p.m.
Southern Illinois at Gateway, 7:05 p.m.
Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.