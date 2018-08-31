Listen Live Sports

Frontier League

August 31, 2018
 
All Times EDT
East Division
W L Pct. GB
Washington 54 39 .581
Joliet 52 41 .559 2
Lake Erie 47 47 .500
Schaumburg 44 49 .473 10
Traverse City 43 50 .462 11
Windy City 41 53 .436 13½
West Division
W L Pct. GB
Evansville 49 44 .527
Florence 49 44 .527
River City 49 44 .527
Normal 47 45 .511
Southern Illinois 47 46 .505 2
Gateway 37 57 .394 12½

___

Friday’s Games

Washington at Lake Erie, 7:05 p.m.

Windy City at Traverse City, 7:05 p.m.

Florence at River City, 7:35 p.m.

Evansville at Normal, 8:05 p.m.

Schaumburg at Joliet, 8:05 p.m.

Southern Illinois at Gateway, 8:05 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Washington at Lake Erie, 6:05 p.m.

Schaumburg at Joliet, 7:05 p.m.

Windy City at Traverse City, 7:05 p.m.

Florence at River City, 7:35 p.m.

Evansville at Normal, 8:05 p.m.

Southern Illinois at Gateway, 8:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Washington at Lake Erie, 2:05 p.m.

Schaumburg at Joliet, 4:05 p.m.

Windy City at Traverse City, 5:05 p.m.

Florence at River City, 7:05 p.m.

Evansville at Normal, 7:05 p.m.

Southern Illinois at Gateway, 7:05 p.m.

