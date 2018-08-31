Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Frontier League

August 31, 2018 11:32 pm
 
At A Glance
All Times EDT
East Division
W L Pct. GB
Washington 54 40 .574
Joliet 52 41 .559
Lake Erie 48 47 .505
Schaumburg 44 49 .473
Traverse City 43 51 .457 11
Windy City 42 53 .442 12½
West Division
W L Pct. GB
River City 50 44 .532
Evansville 49 44 .527 ½
Florence 49 45 .521 1
Normal 47 45 .511 2
Southern Illinois 47 46 .505
Gateway 37 57 .394 13

___

Friday’s Games

Windy City 9, Traverse City 2

Lake Erie 11, Washington 4

River City 8, Florence 0

Southern Illinois 6, Gateway 4

Schaumburg at Joliet, 8:05 p.m.

Evansville 8, Normal 3

Saturday’s Games

Washington at Lake Erie, 6:05 p.m.

Schaumburg at Joliet, 7:05 p.m.

Windy City at Traverse City, 7:05 p.m.

Florence at River City, 7:35 p.m.

Evansville at Normal, 8:05 p.m.

Southern Illinois at Gateway, 8:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Washington at Lake Erie, 2:05 p.m.

Schaumburg at Joliet, 4:05 p.m.

Windy City at Traverse City, 5:05 p.m.

Florence at River City, 7:05 p.m.

Evansville at Normal, 7:05 p.m.

Southern Illinois at Gateway, 7:05 p.m.

