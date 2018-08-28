Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Frost says QB Tristan Gebbia granted release from Nebraska

August 28, 2018 10:27 am
 
< a min read
Share       

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska coach Scott Frost says quarterback Tristan Gebbia has been granted a release, freeing him to transfer to another school.

Frost made the announcement Tuesday, four days before the Cornhuskers’ opener against Akron.

True freshman Adrian Martinez was named the starting quarterback over the weekend. Gebbia on Monday dropped his classes and did not attend practice.

Martinez and Gebbia engaged in a close competition for the starter’s job through the spring and in the preseason. Gebbia was recruited by former coach Mike Riley and ranked among the top pro-style quarterbacks coming out of high school in 2017. The native of Calabasas, California, redshirted his first year.

        Insight by Compuware: Federal technology experts discuss modernizing IT and living with legacy systems in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Sophomore walk-on Andrew Bunch is in line to be the backup to Martinez.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/tag/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|4 Intelligence and National Security...
9|5 DIA Industry Engagement
9|5 Incident Response '18
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Sailor hands out candy to Colombian schoolchildren

Today in History

1975: President Ford survives assassination attempt