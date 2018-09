Frost says QB Tristan Gebbia granted release from Nebraska

By The Associated Press

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska coach Scott Frost says quarterback Tristan Gebbia has been granted a release, freeing him to transfer to another school.

Frost made the announcement Tuesday, four days before the Cornhuskers’ opener against Akron.

True freshman Adrian Martinez was named the starting quarterback over the weekend. Gebbia on Monday dropped his classes and did not attend practice.

Martinez and Gebbia engaged in a close competition for the starter’s job through the spring and in the preseason. Gebbia was recruited by former coach Mike Riley and ranked among the top pro-style quarterbacks coming out of high school in 2017. The native of Calabasas, California, redshirted his first year.

Sophomore walk-on Andrew Bunch is in line to be the backup to Martinez.

