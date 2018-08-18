Galaxy-Sounders, Sums

Los Angeles 0 0—0 Seattle 2 3—5

First half_1, Seattle, Marshall, 2 (Lodeiro), 3rd minute. 2, Seattle, Shipp, 2 (Svensson), 18th.

Second half_3, Seattle, Carrasco, 1, (own goal), 50th. 4, Seattle, Roldan, 3 (Shipp), 59th. 5, Seattle, Ruidiaz, 2, 67th.

Goalies_Los Angeles, David Bingham; Seattle, Stefan Frei.

Referee_Mark Geiger. Assistant Referees_Frank Anderson, Mike Rottersman. 4th Official_David Gantar.

A_44,213 (44,213)

Lineups

Los Angeles_David Bingham; Ashley Cole, Rolf Feltscher (Chris Pontius, 57th), Dave Romney, Jorgen Skjelvik, Daniel Steres; Emmanuel Boateng (Ariel Lassiter, 73rd), Servando Carrasco, Perry Kitchen, Sebastian Lletget (Bradford Jamieson IV, 63rd); Ola Kamara.

Seattle_Stefan Frei; Kim Kee-Hee, Kelvin Leerdam, Chad Marshall, Nouhou Tolo; Osvaldo Alonso (Will Bruin, 62nd), Cristian Roldan, Harry Shipp (Victor Rodriguez, 60th), Gustav Svensson (Alex Roldan, 84th); Nicolas Lodeiro, Raul Ruidiaz.

