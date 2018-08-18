Georgia freshman Zamir White suffers another ACL injury

ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — Georgia freshman tailback Zamir White suffered his second anterior cruciate ligament injury in less than a year Saturday, likely ending his hopes of playing this season.

Georgia confirmed tests showed White tore the ACL in his left knee injury in a scrimmage at Sanford Stadium.

Coach Kirby Smart said White was hurt during a special teams play.

“Zamir was on punt coverage and it was a non-contact injury,” Smart said.

White, from Laurinburg, North Carolina, tore his right ACL during the playoffs of his 2017 senior season in high school. He enrolled at Georgia early for spring practice and received praise from Smart for his rigorous rehabilitation.

Despite wearing a brace on the right knee, White was given full clearance for the start of preseason drills.

Georgia is looking to replace tailbacks Nick Chubb and Sony Michel. White, one of the biggest names in Georgia’s top-ranked 2018 signing class, was expected to compete for immediate playing time. Georgia returns D’Andre Swift, Elijah Holyfield and Brian Herrien at the position and also signed James Cook.

Saturday was Georgia’s second scrimmage of the preseason and the end of a long practice week.

“The guys have never gone this many in a row this camp because even when we started, we had a day off in between,” Smart said. “Their last day off was last Sunday so they are tired. … But I did like their grit, the fight. We did not play exceptionally well in some spots but I like the fight and the demeanor all the way through.”

