The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Giants 3, Diamondbacks 2

August 5, 2018 7:36 pm
 
San Francisco AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
McCutchen rf 2 1 1 0 2 1 .265
Posey 1b 3 0 1 0 1 1 .298
Longoria 3b 4 2 3 2 0 0 .262
Hundley c 3 0 1 1 1 0 .247
Slater lf 4 0 1 0 0 3 .315
d’Arnaud 2b 2 0 1 0 0 0 .255
a-Panik ph-2b 2 0 0 0 0 0 .232
Hernandez cf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .262
Hanson ss 4 0 0 0 0 2 .275
Smith p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Holland p 2 0 0 0 0 2 .056
Moronta p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
b-Pence ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .219
Black p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Watson p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Dyson p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Crawford ss 0 0 0 0 0 0 .276
Totals 31 3 8 3 4 11
Arizona AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Peralta lf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .293
Escobar 3b 3 1 1 0 1 1 .278
Goldschmidt 1b 1 0 0 0 3 0 .276
Souza Jr. rf 3 1 1 1 0 0 .246
Marte 2b 4 0 1 1 0 0 .255
Ahmed ss 4 0 0 0 0 1 .244
Jay cf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .277
Murphy c 3 0 0 0 0 1 .209
d-Pollock ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .285
Ray p 2 0 0 0 0 2 .000
Hirano p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Chafin p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Bradley p 0 0 0 0 0 0
c-Descalso ph 1 0 1 0 0 0 .266
Diekman p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Totals 30 2 4 2 4 9
San Francisco 001 001 010—3 8 0
Arizona 010 100 000—2 4 0

a-grounded out for d’Arnaud in the 6th. b-grounded out for Moronta in the 7th. c-singled for Bradley in the 8th. d-struck out for Murphy in the 9th.

LOB_San Francisco 5, Arizona 6. 2B_Longoria (19), Escobar (39). HR_Longoria (12), off Bradley; Souza Jr. (3), off Holland. RBIs_Longoria 2 (38), Hundley (26), Souza Jr. (19), Marte (45). SB_Goldschmidt (4). CS_McCutchen (6), d’Arnaud (1).

Runners left in scoring position_San Francisco 3 (Slater 2, Hernandez); Arizona 4 (Marte 3, Jay). RISP_San Francisco 2 for 6; Arizona 1 for 6.

Runners moved up_Panik. LIDP_Hundley. GIDP_Goldschmidt.

DP_San Francisco 1 (d’Arnaud, Hanson, Posey); Arizona 2 (Goldschmidt), (Murphy, Ahmed).

San Francisco IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Holland 5 1-3 3 2 2 2 6 87 3.88
Moronta 2-3 0 0 0 1 0 13 1.79
Black, W, 1-0 1 0 0 0 0 0 12 2.53
Watson, H, 24 2-3 1 0 0 1 1 14 2.03
Dyson, H, 15 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 8 2.85
Smith, S, 7-8 1 0 0 0 0 2 17 1.27
Arizona IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Ray 5 1-3 7 2 2 4 8 101 4.92
Hirano 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 11 2.25
Chafin 2-3 0 0 0 0 0 8 1.83
Bradley, L, 3-3 1 1-3 1 1 1 0 2 26 3.06
Diekman 1 0 0 0 0 0 9 3.54

Inherited runners-scored_Dyson 2-0, Hirano 1-0. HBP_Dyson (Souza Jr.). WP_Hirano.

Umpires_Home, Gabe Morales; First, Tony Randazzo; Second, Lance Barrett; Third, Bill Welke.

T_3:15. A_27,884 (48,519).

