Giants 3, Diamondbacks 2

|San Francisco
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|McCutchen rf
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|1
|.265
|Posey 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.298
|Longoria 3b
|4
|2
|3
|2
|0
|0
|.262
|Hundley c
|3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.247
|Slater lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.315
|d’Arnaud 2b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.255
|a-Panik ph-2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.232
|Hernandez cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.262
|Hanson ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.275
|Smith p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Holland p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.056
|Moronta p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|b-Pence ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.219
|Black p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Watson p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Dyson p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Crawford ss
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.276
|Totals
|31
|3
|8
|3
|4
|11
|Arizona
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Peralta lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.293
|Escobar 3b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.278
|Goldschmidt 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|.276
|Souza Jr. rf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.246
|Marte 2b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.255
|Ahmed ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.244
|Jay cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.277
|Murphy c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.209
|d-Pollock ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.285
|Ray p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|Hirano p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Chafin p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Bradley p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|c-Descalso ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.266
|Diekman p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Totals
|30
|2
|4
|2
|4
|9
|San Francisco
|001
|001
|010—3
|8
|0
|Arizona
|010
|100
|000—2
|4
|0
a-grounded out for d’Arnaud in the 6th. b-grounded out for Moronta in the 7th. c-singled for Bradley in the 8th. d-struck out for Murphy in the 9th.
LOB_San Francisco 5, Arizona 6. 2B_Longoria (19), Escobar (39). HR_Longoria (12), off Bradley; Souza Jr. (3), off Holland. RBIs_Longoria 2 (38), Hundley (26), Souza Jr. (19), Marte (45). SB_Goldschmidt (4). CS_McCutchen (6), d’Arnaud (1).
Runners left in scoring position_San Francisco 3 (Slater 2, Hernandez); Arizona 4 (Marte 3, Jay). RISP_San Francisco 2 for 6; Arizona 1 for 6.
Runners moved up_Panik. LIDP_Hundley. GIDP_Goldschmidt.
DP_San Francisco 1 (d’Arnaud, Hanson, Posey); Arizona 2 (Goldschmidt), (Murphy, Ahmed).
|San Francisco
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Holland
|5
|1-3
|3
|2
|2
|2
|6
|87
|3.88
|Moronta
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|13
|1.79
|Black, W, 1-0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12
|2.53
|Watson, H, 24
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|14
|2.03
|Dyson, H, 15
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|8
|2.85
|Smith, S, 7-8
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|17
|1.27
|Arizona
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Ray
|5
|1-3
|7
|2
|2
|4
|8
|101
|4.92
|Hirano
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|11
|2.25
|Chafin
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|8
|1.83
|Bradley, L, 3-3
|1
|1-3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|26
|3.06
|Diekman
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|9
|3.54
Inherited runners-scored_Dyson 2-0, Hirano 1-0. HBP_Dyson (Souza Jr.). WP_Hirano.
Umpires_Home, Gabe Morales; First, Tony Randazzo; Second, Lance Barrett; Third, Bill Welke.
T_3:15. A_27,884 (48,519).
Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.