Giants 3, Diamondbacks 2

San Francisco AB R H BI BB SO Avg. McCutchen rf 2 1 1 0 2 1 .265 Posey 1b 3 0 1 0 1 1 .298 Longoria 3b 4 2 3 2 0 0 .262 Hundley c 3 0 1 1 1 0 .247 Slater lf 4 0 1 0 0 3 .315 d’Arnaud 2b 2 0 1 0 0 0 .255 a-Panik ph-2b 2 0 0 0 0 0 .232 Hernandez cf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .262 Hanson ss 4 0 0 0 0 2 .275 Smith p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Holland p 2 0 0 0 0 2 .056 Moronta p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 b-Pence ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .219 Black p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Watson p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Dyson p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Crawford ss 0 0 0 0 0 0 .276 Totals 31 3 8 3 4 11

Arizona AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Peralta lf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .293 Escobar 3b 3 1 1 0 1 1 .278 Goldschmidt 1b 1 0 0 0 3 0 .276 Souza Jr. rf 3 1 1 1 0 0 .246 Marte 2b 4 0 1 1 0 0 .255 Ahmed ss 4 0 0 0 0 1 .244 Jay cf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .277 Murphy c 3 0 0 0 0 1 .209 d-Pollock ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .285 Ray p 2 0 0 0 0 2 .000 Hirano p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Chafin p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Bradley p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — c-Descalso ph 1 0 1 0 0 0 .266 Diekman p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Totals 30 2 4 2 4 9

San Francisco 001 001 010—3 8 0 Arizona 010 100 000—2 4 0

a-grounded out for d’Arnaud in the 6th. b-grounded out for Moronta in the 7th. c-singled for Bradley in the 8th. d-struck out for Murphy in the 9th.

LOB_San Francisco 5, Arizona 6. 2B_Longoria (19), Escobar (39). HR_Longoria (12), off Bradley; Souza Jr. (3), off Holland. RBIs_Longoria 2 (38), Hundley (26), Souza Jr. (19), Marte (45). SB_Goldschmidt (4). CS_McCutchen (6), d’Arnaud (1).

Runners left in scoring position_San Francisco 3 (Slater 2, Hernandez); Arizona 4 (Marte 3, Jay). RISP_San Francisco 2 for 6; Arizona 1 for 6.

Runners moved up_Panik. LIDP_Hundley. GIDP_Goldschmidt.

DP_San Francisco 1 (d’Arnaud, Hanson, Posey); Arizona 2 (Goldschmidt), (Murphy, Ahmed).

San Francisco IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Holland 5 1-3 3 2 2 2 6 87 3.88 Moronta 2-3 0 0 0 1 0 13 1.79 Black, W, 1-0 1 0 0 0 0 0 12 2.53 Watson, H, 24 2-3 1 0 0 1 1 14 2.03 Dyson, H, 15 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 8 2.85 Smith, S, 7-8 1 0 0 0 0 2 17 1.27 Arizona IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Ray 5 1-3 7 2 2 4 8 101 4.92 Hirano 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 11 2.25 Chafin 2-3 0 0 0 0 0 8 1.83 Bradley, L, 3-3 1 1-3 1 1 1 0 2 26 3.06 Diekman 1 0 0 0 0 0 9 3.54

Inherited runners-scored_Dyson 2-0, Hirano 1-0. HBP_Dyson (Souza Jr.). WP_Hirano.

Umpires_Home, Gabe Morales; First, Tony Randazzo; Second, Lance Barrett; Third, Bill Welke.

T_3:15. A_27,884 (48,519).

