Giants 3, Rangers 1

|Texas
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Odor 2b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.272
|Andrus ss
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.266
|Beltre 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.275
|Mazara rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.266
|Profar 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.252
|Gallo lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.212
|Kiner-Falefa c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.266
|c-Choo ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.283
|Tocci cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.200
|d-Guzman ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.233
|Gallardo p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Claudio p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|a-Chirinos ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.218
|Martin p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Gearrin p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|e-Robinson ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.179
|Totals
|30
|1
|5
|1
|3
|8
|San Francisco
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|McCutchen rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.254
|Panik 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.246
|Longoria 3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.247
|Belt 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.268
|Crawford ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.262
|Pence lf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.226
|Hundley c
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.239
|Duggar cf
|3
|0
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.259
|Holland p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.065
|Watson p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|b-Hernandez ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.246
|Moronta p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Melancon p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Totals
|27
|3
|4
|2
|3
|6
|Texas
|001
|000
|000—1
|5
|0
|San Francisco
|100
|200
|00x—3
|4
|0
a-struck out for Claudio in the 7th. b-lined out for Watson in the 7th. c-singled for Kiner-Falefa in the 9th. d-struck out for Tocci in the 9th. e-struck out for Gearrin in the 9th.
LOB_Texas 8, San Francisco 3. 2B_Andrus (17), Mazara (18). 3B_Longoria (3), Duggar (1). RBIs_Andrus (27), Duggar 2 (15). S_Tocci, Gallardo.
Runners left in scoring position_Texas 5 (Odor 3, Beltre, Profar); San Francisco 1 (Holland). RISP_Texas 0 for 5; San Francisco 1 for 2.
GIDP_Panik.
DP_Texas 1 (Andrus, Odor, Profar).
|Texas
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Gallardo, L, 7-3
|5
|4
|3
|3
|3
|3
|79
|6.01
|Claudio
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|8
|4.75
|Martin
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|13
|4.59
|Gearrin
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|13
|3.55
|San Francisco
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Holland, W, 7-8
|6
|1-3
|3
|1
|1
|3
|4
|96
|3.65
|Watson, H, 27
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|8
|2.73
|Moronta, H, 12
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|17
|2.15
|Melancon, S, 3-7
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|17
|2.83
Inherited runners-scored_Watson 2-0. HBP_Holland (Mazara). PB_Kiner-Falefa (1).
Umpires_Home, John Libka; First, Bill Miller; Second, Jeff Nelson; Third, Andy Fletcher.
T_2:35. A_39,260 (41,915).
