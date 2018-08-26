Giants 3, Rangers 1

Texas AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Odor 2b 3 1 0 0 1 0 .272 Andrus ss 4 0 1 1 0 2 .266 Beltre 3b 3 0 0 0 1 0 .275 Mazara rf 3 0 1 0 0 0 .266 Profar 1b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .252 Gallo lf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .212 Kiner-Falefa c 3 0 1 0 0 1 .266 c-Choo ph 1 0 1 0 0 0 .283 Tocci cf 1 0 0 0 1 0 .200 d-Guzman ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .233 Gallardo p 1 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Claudio p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — a-Chirinos ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .218 Martin p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Gearrin p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — e-Robinson ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .179 Totals 30 1 5 1 3 8

San Francisco AB R H BI BB SO Avg. McCutchen rf 2 0 0 0 2 1 .254 Panik 2b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .246 Longoria 3b 4 1 1 0 0 1 .247 Belt 1b 3 0 1 0 0 0 .268 Crawford ss 3 0 0 0 0 0 .262 Pence lf 3 1 1 0 0 1 .226 Hundley c 2 1 0 0 1 1 .239 Duggar cf 3 0 1 2 0 1 .259 Holland p 2 0 0 0 0 0 .065 Watson p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — b-Hernandez ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .246 Moronta p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Melancon p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Totals 27 3 4 2 3 6

Texas 001 000 000—1 5 0 San Francisco 100 200 00x—3 4 0

a-struck out for Claudio in the 7th. b-lined out for Watson in the 7th. c-singled for Kiner-Falefa in the 9th. d-struck out for Tocci in the 9th. e-struck out for Gearrin in the 9th.

LOB_Texas 8, San Francisco 3. 2B_Andrus (17), Mazara (18). 3B_Longoria (3), Duggar (1). RBIs_Andrus (27), Duggar 2 (15). S_Tocci, Gallardo.

Runners left in scoring position_Texas 5 (Odor 3, Beltre, Profar); San Francisco 1 (Holland). RISP_Texas 0 for 5; San Francisco 1 for 2.

GIDP_Panik.

DP_Texas 1 (Andrus, Odor, Profar).

Texas IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Gallardo, L, 7-3 5 4 3 3 3 3 79 6.01 Claudio 1 0 0 0 0 0 8 4.75 Martin 1 0 0 0 0 1 13 4.59 Gearrin 1 0 0 0 0 2 13 3.55 San Francisco IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Holland, W, 7-8 6 1-3 3 1 1 3 4 96 3.65 Watson, H, 27 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 8 2.73 Moronta, H, 12 1 1 0 0 0 1 17 2.15 Melancon, S, 3-7 1 1 0 0 0 2 17 2.83

Inherited runners-scored_Watson 2-0. HBP_Holland (Mazara). PB_Kiner-Falefa (1).

Umpires_Home, John Libka; First, Bill Miller; Second, Jeff Nelson; Third, Andy Fletcher.

T_2:35. A_39,260 (41,915).

