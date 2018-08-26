Giants 3, Rangers 1

|Texas
|San Francisco
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Odor 2b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|McCtchn rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Andrus ss
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Panik 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Beltre 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Lngoria 3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Mazara rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Belt 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Profar 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|B.Crwfr ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Gallo lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Pence lf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Knr-Flf c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Hundley c
|2
|1
|0
|0
|Choo ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Duggar cf
|3
|0
|1
|2
|Tocci cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|D.Hllnd p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Guzman ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Watson p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Gllardo p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|G.Hrnan ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Claudio p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Moronta p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|R.Chrns ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Mlancon p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|C.Mrtin p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Gearrin p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|D.Rbnsn ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|30
|1
|5
|1
|Totals
|27
|3
|4
|2
|Texas
|001
|000
|000—1
|San Francisco
|100
|200
|00x—3
DP_Texas 1. LOB_Texas 8, San Francisco 3. 2B_Andrus (17), Mazara (18). 3B_Longoria (3), Duggar (1). S_Tocci (6), Gallardo (1).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Texas
|Gallardo L,7-3
|5
|4
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Claudio
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Martin
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Gearrin
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|San Francisco
|Holland W,7-8
|6
|1-3
|3
|1
|1
|3
|4
|Watson H,27
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Moronta H,12
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Melancon S,3-7
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
HBP_by Holland (Mazara).
Umpires_Home, John Libka; First, Bill Miller; Second, Jeff Nelson; Third, Andy Fletcher.
T_2:35. A_39,260 (41,915).
Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.