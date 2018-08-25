Giants catcher Posey to have season-ending hip surgery

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — San Francisco Giants catcher Buster Posey will undergo hip surgery Monday in Colorado, ending what has been a painful and frustrating year for the six-time All-Star.

Posey revealed the decision to have the season-ending surgery following Friday night’s loss to the Texas Rangers. Manager Bruce Bochy confirmed it prior to Saturday’s game.

“It’s something that needs to be taken care of,” Bochy said. “It’s the wear and tear of playing the game that’s caught up with him a little bit. When we get this thing rehabbed and I know Buster’s going to be happy to have this behind him.”

Posey is expected to fly to Vail, Colorado on Sunday and will have surgery the following day. Orthopaedic surgeon Marc J. Philippon will perform the operation.

Advertisement

Posey has been playing in pain for much of the season and it showed both in his numbers at the plate and in how he ran the bases. The 31-year-old went into Saturday hitting .284 but had only 41 RBIs and five home runs – his fewest since 2011, the year before Posey won the NL MVP award.

The injury was even more noticeable in Posey’s defense. A Gold Glove winner in 2016, he has thrown out only 17 of 59 base stealers this season – a career-low 29 percent.

Posey is expected to be out 6-to-8 months.

“We all know how important Buster is to our club, behind the plate, in the lineup, but unfortunately you have to deal with this,” Bochy said. “I think we’re doing the right thing by getting this taken care of so we can have him ready for next year.

“Really it came to a point, whether you think you’re in it or not, we have to get him right and get him healthy. I know he’s looking forward to getting this behind him. We expect him to be full go next year.”

No roster move was made and Bochy said Posey was available to come off the bench in Saturday’s game.

Nick Hundley, Posey’s backup, started Saturday and will get the majority of playing time the remainder of the season.

The Giants also announced the right-hander Jeff Samardzija will seek a second opinion on his troublesome pitching shoulder. Samardzija has been on the DL since July 15.

____

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/tag/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.