Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Giants rookie Rodriguez goes on DL with hamstring injury

August 16, 2018 11:11 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

CINCINNATI (AP) — The San Francisco Giants have placed standout rookie right-hander Dereck Rodriguez on the 10-day disabled list with a strained right hamstring.

Right-hander Casey Kelly is now scheduled to start Friday in the series opener against the Reds. The move is retroactive to Monday, then Rodriguez was injured during a scrum between the Giants and Dodgers on Tuesday night in Los Angeles. The team says he suffered a Grade 1 strain.

Rodriguez, the son of Hall of Famer Ivan “Pudge” Rodriguez, is 6-1 with a 2.25 ERA in 14 outings with 12 starts this season. The Giants have gone 9-3 in his starting outings.

Kelly (0-1, 1.42 ERA) pitched five scoreless innings of relief Saturday against Pittsburgh in his first major league appearance since 2016 then took the loss Wednesday night at Dodger Stadium.

        Your opinion matters. Take Market Connections’ survey about how you consume media.

Advertisement

___

For more AP baseball coverage: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington