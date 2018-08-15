Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Goalkeeper Subasic retires from Croatia’s national team

August 15, 2018 6:58 am
 
< a min read
Share       

ZAGREB, Croatia (AP) — Danijel Subasic says he is retiring from international soccer, becoming the third Croatian player that reached the World Cup final to leave the national team.

The 33-year-old Subasic joins defender Vedran Corluka and striker Mario Mandzukic in calling it quits.

Subasic says “the time has come to say farewell to my favorite jersey after 10 years with the national team.”

He says he made the decision to retire before the World Cup, adding that playing in the final was his dream.

        Insight by the Anomali: Justice Department, Department of Defense Information Networks, DHS and IT-ISAC explore cyber threat intelligence sharing in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Subasic, who plays for French club Monaco, made 44 appearances for his country.

Croatia lost to France 4-2 in the World Cup final on July 15.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/tag/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|28 CDM Course and Exam
8|30 ACT-IAC Federal Insights Exchange:...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

F-16C Fighting Falcon prepares to refuel in midair

Today in History

1963: US tests communications hot line to the Soviet Union