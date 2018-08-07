Golf Glance

PGA OF AMERICA

PGA CHAMPIONSHIP

Site: St. Louis.

Course: Bellerive Country Club. Yardage: 7,316. Par: 70.

Purse: TBA ($10.5 million in 2017). Winner’s share: TBA ($1.89 million in 2017).

Television: Thursday and Friday, 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. (TNT); Saturday and Sunday, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. (TNT), 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. (CBS Sports).

Defending champion: Justin Thomas.

Notes: This is the last year for the PGA Championship to be held in August. It moves to May next year. … The PGA Championship was last held at Bellerive in 1992 when Nick Price won the first of his three majors. … Tiger Woods returns to the PGA Championship for the first time since 2015, when he missed the cut for the second straight time in a major. … Woods is the only player to win the PGA in consecutive years — twice— in stroke play. … Jordan Spieth needs to win the PGA to become the sixth player to complete the Grand Slam. None of the previous five completed it at the PGA Championship. … Gary Player won the career Grand Slam at Bellerive in 1965 by winning the U.S. Open. … This is the final event before eight Americans automatically qualify for the Ryder Cup team. … This will be the eighth major Dustin Johnson plays with the No. 1 ranking. … There will be two players in the field named Zach Johnson. One is a two-time major champion; the other is a club pro from Utah. … Bellerive was site of the 2008 BMW Championship, won by Camilo Villegas, and the 2001 American Express Championship, which was canceled because of the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks.

Next year: Bethpage Black on May 16-19.

Online: www.pgachampionship.com

___

EUROPEAN TOUR

EUROPEAN GOLF TEAM CHAMPIONSHIPS

Site: Gleneagles, Scotland.

Course: PGA Centenary Course. Yardage: 6,624. Par: 72.

Purse: 550,000 euros.

Television: None.

Defending champion: New tournament.

Race to Dubai leader: Francesco Molinari.

Last week: Gaganjeet Bhullar won the Fiji International.

Notes: The field features equal numbers of men and women competing for the same prize money. … Sixteen teams will compete for men’s and women’s titles, and then they will form four-member mixed teams for another trophy. … Teams from Britain each have the maximum six teams (three men’s teams, three women’s teams). … Laura Davies is in the field after winning the U.S. Senior Women’s Open at Chicago Golf Club. She will partner with Georgia Hall. … This is the second time this year the European Tour has an event featuring men and women. The other was the Golfsixes. … The PGA Centenary Course is where Europe defeated the U.S. in the 2014 Ryder Cup. The Solheim Cup will be held at Gleneagles next year.

Next week: Nordea Masters.

Online: www.europeantour.com

___

WEB.COM TOUR

ELLIE MAE CLASSIC AT TPC STONEBRAE

Site: Hayward, Calif.

Course: TPC Stonebrae. Yardage: 7,024. Par: 70.

Purse: $600,000. Winner’s share: $108,000.

Television: None.

Defending champion: Martin Piller.

Money leader: Sunjae Im.

Last week: Sepp Straka won the KC Golf Classic.

Next week: Winco Foods Portland Open.

Online: www.pgatour.com/webcom

___

UNITED STATES GOLF ASSOCIATION

U.S. WOMEN’S AMATEUR

Site:Kingston Springs, Tenn.

Course: The Golf Club of Tennessee. Yarage: 6,275. Par: 71.

Television: Wednesday-Friday, 4-7 p.m. (FS1); Saturday, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. (FS2); Sunday, 2-5 p.m. (FS1).

Defending champion: Sophia Schubert.

Notes: Schubert, 21, last year became the first player older than 19 to win the U.S. Women’s Amateur in nine years. … The winner is exempt into the U.S. Women’s Open next year as long as she remains an amateur. … The U.S. Women’s Amateur is one of the three original USGA championships, first played in 1895. … Glenna Collett Vare holds the record with six titles. … The field includes NCAA Jennifer Kupcho of Wake Forest and Albane Valenzuela of Stanford, the runner-up last year.

Next year: Old Waverly GC, West Point, Miss.

Online: www.usga.org

___

PGA TOUR

Last week: Justin Thomas won the Bridgestone Invitational and Andrew Putnam won the Barracuda Championship.

Next week: Wyndham Championship.

FedEx Cup leader: Dustin Johnson.

Online: www.pgatour.com

___

LPGA TOUR

Last week: Georgia Hall won the Women’s British Open.

Next week: Indy Women in Tech Championship.

Race to CME Globe leader: Ariya Jutanugarn.

Online: www.lpga.com

___

PGA TOUR CHAMPIONS

Last week: Kenny Perry won the 3M Championship.

Next week: Dick’s Sporting Goods Classic

Charles Schwab Cup leader: Jerry Kelly.

Online: www.pgatour.com/champions

___

OTHER TOURS

MEN

Asian Tour: Take Solutions Masters, Karnataka Golf Association GC, Bengaluru, India. Defending champion: Poom Saksansin. Online: www.asiantour.com

Challenge Tour: Vierumaki Finnish Challenge, Vierumaki Resort, Vierumaki, Finland. Defending champion: Paul Howard. Online: www.europeantour.com/challengetour

Mackenzie Tour: ATB Financial Classic, Country Hills GC, Calgary, Alberta. Defending champion: Chase Wright. Online: www.pgatour.com/canada

Sunshine Tour: Sun Carnival City Challenge, Ebotse Links, Benoni, South Africa. Defending champion: Jbe Kruger. Online: www.sunshinetour.com

WOMEN

Symetra Tour: PHC Classic, Brown Deer Park GC, Milwaukee. Defending champion: Brittany Marchand. Online: www.symetratour.com

Korean LPGA: Jeju Samdasso Masters, Ora CC, Jeju, South Korea. Defending champion: Jin Young Ko. Online: www.klpga.co.kr

Japan LPGA: NEC Karuizawa 72 Golf Tournament, Karuizawa 72 Golf North Course, Nagano, Japan. Defending champion: Mamkiko Higa. Online: www.lpga.or.jp

